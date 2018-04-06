There are no results available.
Golf News

'It was a tough watch' - Jordan Spieth on Finau video

By Bryce Ritchie06 April, 2018
Jordan Spieth said he watched the Tony Finau’s dislocation video and found it “tough to watch” but speculated the drama of the situation may just have freed his fellow American up.

“It’s tough to watch, said Spieth, who fired a battling level-par 72 to sit joint third going into the weekend.

“He's a tough guy. He’s got the game to win major championships, no question. I don’t know if I've actually ever played a tournament round with him, but I’ve watched him and really admired his game from afar.

“He would be where he is no matter what. Nobody wants torn ligaments, but every now and again, if something is kind of bothering you or you’re not feeling so well, sometimes it brings the expectations down and frees you up. I’m not saying by any means what he did is good for his game, because I know that it’s tough to get into his left side and probably limits his power. 

“But, probably, (his) thoughts are off of the tournament and more on to just being as healthy as he can.”

Told by a reporter that Finau had said pretty much the same thing after his round, Spieth quipped: “Okay, there you go. Maybe I’ll fall down the stairs walking out.”

