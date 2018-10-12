search
It's back! bunkered's subscription offer is bigger and better than ever!

By bunkered.co.uk12 October, 2018
The legendary bunkered subscription offer is back for 2019 – and this time it’s bigger and better than ever!

It’s very simple: subscribe to bunkered today for only £36 and, not only will you receive Scotland’s only golf magazine delivered straight to your door for a whole year, you’ll also get three rounds of golf from your choice of more than 20 fantastic courses.

As if all that wasn’t enough, every subscriber will go into a prize draw to win a year’s supply of Titleist Pro V1 golf balls.

Quite simply, it’s the best golf offer around. 

bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie commented: “We’re absolutely delighted to bring you what we believe is our very best subscription offer to date.

“We’ve teamed up with 22 courses across the country to give you the best variety of venues to experience in 2019, and what better way to enjoy them than with a year’s supply of the No.1 ball in golf.

“We are committed to giving as many people as possible the opportunity to experience and enjoy this great game, and hopefully deliver extra revenue into the country’s clubs at the same time.”

The three rounds of golf – the vast majority of which are free – are limited in supply and available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. When they’re gone, they’re gone, so sign-up now to avoid disappointment. Alternatively, why not gift the golfer in your life a subscription for Christmas?

• For full details on the courses you can play and to subscribe quickly, easily and securely, click here.

