He might just have won the Silver Medal, becoming Scotland’s first low amateur at The Open since Lloyd Saltman in 2005, but Sam Locke fully expects to be back making coffee for visitors to the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre this week.

As well as being the sole Scot to advance to the weekend at Carnoustie this year, Locke, 19, was also the only amateur to play all four rounds. That meant he was guaranteed a place at the championship’s prizegiving ceremony before even hitting a ball on Thursday.

A final round of 78 to leave him nine-over for the championship was a disappointing way to finish but meant little in the gran scheme of things. And come Tuesday, it’ll be back to the day job.

“I'll probably be in on Tuesday working,” admitted Locke.

How long he stays there is yet to be determined. After a strong showing this week, the Paul Lawrie Foundation product admits he some thinking to do.

“We'll obviously, with my family and Paul and the foundation, we'll all sit down and have a chat because we need to make the right decision, whatever that may be,” he added.

“I was wanting to make the Walker Cup next year. That was a goal of mine. And this is obviously a slightly different thought in my mind, too. But as I said, we need to sit and have a proper think about this. Right now we just need to enjoy the situation we're in. It will be a few days before we come to a decision.

“Obviously, it's a great feeling to have won the Silver Medal and make the cut in my first major as well. The back nine today wasn't what I wanted but, overall, I'm really pleased to be here. Just for a start, playing in the tournament, let alone making the cut and doing reasonably well. It was good fun. I learned lots from it.”