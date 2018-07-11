search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsIt's child's play for Royal Troon and GolPhin

Golf News

It's child's play for Royal Troon and GolPhin

By bunkered.co.uk05 July, 2018
Golphin Ltd Golphin golphinforkids Royal Troon Golf In Scotland junior golf Scottish Golf Arnold Clark pga in scotland
Golphin 3

Royal Troon Golf Club, which staged the 2016 Open, is looking to the future with new initiatives providing opportunities for young girls and boys from the local community to get into golf and, in time, become club members.

This commitment to the next generation was seen most recently when more than 200 kids aged between five and 12 descended upon to club for one of the UK’s largest school golf festivals so far this year.

Working in partnership with the Ayrshire based GolPhinForKids Foundation, the PGA Professionals at Royal Troon are in the process of delivering a new golf education programme called MyPathway2Golf.

• 9 reasons to get your kids into golf

• Abhay Kapoor - remember the name!

The brainchild of GolPhin, the Irvine-based junior golf equipment company, MyPathway2Golf is leading the way in introducing golf to young children and hence helping golf clubs recruit and retain young kids as members of their golf clubs.

Head professional Kieron Stevenson and his assistants Adam, Gary and Euan have invested over 300 hours of their own time for free to help get the project up and running, as Kieron explains.

Gol Phin Pic

“Attracting young kids into golf is absolutely essential as we as PGA golf professionals try and compete with other sports and activities,” he said. “We partnered with GolPhin to adopt their MyPathway2Golf system and easy-to-use equipment. It’s a holistic approach to golf and includes health, wellbeing, education and life skills at its core, the kids and school teachers love it.”

Calum McPherson, founder and MD of GolPhin added: “Our schools programme is giving primary school kids the opportunity to experience golf at an early age with their friends in a fun and supportive environment.

• Phil at the centre of ANOTHER rules drama

• Knox moves into Ryder Cup reckoning

• Legends throw weight behind Gleneagles 2018

“This way we create the environment for kids to choose to play the game rather than parents trying to impose the sport upon their kids. We then link the schools and the kids to local golf clubs who make sure the positive journey continues.

“Doing this with our MyPathway2Golf online platform helps golf clubs make golf fun and rewarding for kids whilst keeping parents engaged with their kids progress.”

Golphin 2

Arnold Clark, the Scottish-based car retailer, sponsors the school programme in Ayrshire, providing every child in the programme with a free golf club and safety practice balls to get them started. Company director David Cooper said: “We support local initiatives that can help kids get out in the fresh air, exercise and have fun.

“This programme is fantastic, our support helps the kids start off with the right equipment, which is easy to swing and makes it easier for the kids to enjoy the game.”

For more information, log-on to www.golphin.com

Related Articles - Golphin Ltd

Related Articles - golphinforkids

Related Articles - Royal Troon

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - junior golf

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - pga in scotland

Golf News

Phil Mickelson admits work is required to repair reputation
Rickie Fowler shoots lowest round of the year in Gullane opener
Bryson DeChambeau breaks silence on USGA's compass ruling
After 18 gruelling months, Danny Willett has finally turned a corner
2019 Scottish Open & Ladies Scottish Open venue confirmed

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
See all videos right arrow