Golf News

It's not too late to give the gift of bunkered this Christmas!

By bunkered.co.uk14 December, 2018
Bunkered subscription offer subscribe Golf In Scotland Amateur Golf Golf Clubs grassroots golf Bryce Ritchie Titleist Pro V1 Christmas
Bunkered Covers 2018 4Ef9F3D60E48F60Baa5813F356Ceb776

Still trying to decide what to buy for the golfer in your life this Christmas? It’s not too late to get them a subscription to bunkered.

A bunkered subscription is no typical magazine subscription. Ours comes with some truly incredible perks.

Subscribe today for only £36 and, not only will you receive Scotland’s only golf magazine delivered straight to your door for a whole year, you’ll also get THREE rounds of golf* from your choice of more than 20 fantastic courses.

As if all that wasn’t enough, every subscriber will goes into a prize draw to win a year’s supply of Titleist Pro V1 golf balls.

Order before December 19 and we’ll make sure your order is processed and your first edition delivered in time for Christmas Day.

bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie commented: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to offer what we believe is our very best subscription offer to date.

“We’ve teamed up with 22 courses across the country to give you the best variety of venues to experience in 2019, and what better way to enjoy them than with a year’s supply of the No.1 ball in golf, the Titleist Pro V1.

“We are committed to giving as many people as possible the opportunity to experience and enjoy this great game, and hopefully deliver extra revenue into the country’s clubs at the same time

"I genuinely can't think of a better - and better value - present to get for a golfer this Christmas."

For full details on the courses you can play and to subscribe quickly, easily and securely, click here.

* Please note - Rounds of golf are in limited supply at each participating club and available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, so when they’re gone, they’re gone.

