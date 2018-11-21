search
Golf News

It's over! Vijay Singh and PGA Tour settle long-standing legal feud

Golf News

It's over! Vijay Singh and PGA Tour settle long-standing legal feud

By Michael McEwan21 November, 2018
The PGA Tour and Vijay Singh have confirmed that they have settled their long-running legal battle.

The tour suspended former world No.1 Singh after he admitted to taking deer antler spray in a magazine interview several years ago.

Upon closer investigation, it was found that the spray contained traces of IGF-1, a growth hormone that is banned under the PGA Tour’s Anti-Doping Policy.

Singh was suspended by the tour for 90 days in 2013 after the story broke. However, the ban was soon lifted when the World Anti-Doping Agency announced that the spray didn’t contain enough of the hormone to deliver any kind of performance-enhancing benefits. One expert who examined the spray found that the traces of IGF-1 it contains are so diluted that it would be comparable to pouring a shot glass of whisky into an Olympic-sized swimming pool and then drinking a shot of the pool water.

It has also since been claimed that IGF-1 is found in cow’s milk.

Even so, by the time Singh’s ban was lifted, the damage had been done. The Fijian lost his 16-year endorsement deal with Cleveland Golf and was exposed to what he described as “public humiliation and ridicule”.

In May 2013, on the eve of the Players Championship, he filed a lawsuit against the tour. Since then, the case has largely bounced around the courts, until last night’s resolution.

In a joint statement, the tour and Singh said: "The PGA Tour and Vijay Singh are pleased to announce that we have resolved our prior dispute.

"The settlement reflects our mutual commitment to look to the future as we put this matter behind us.  The PGA Tour fully supports Vijay as he continues to be a true champion on the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions.

"The PGA Tour recognises that Vijay is one of the hardest working golfers ever to play the game, and does not believe that he intended to gain an unfair advantage over his fellow competitors in this matter.

"Vijay fully supports the PGA Tour's Anti-Doping Program and all efforts to protect the integrity of the game that he loves so much.”

