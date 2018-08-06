The final men’s major championship is upon us – and, to celebrate, we’ve got a TaylorMade M4 driver to give away!



That’s right, the US PGA Championship is another Hot Week in bunkered Fantasy Golf Hot Week.

‘What’s a Hot Week?’, you’re probably wondering? Simple: the Fantasy Golf manager whose team scores the most combined points across at the US PGA this week will win the driver.

It really is that easy.

You also don’t have to have been playing bunkered Fantasy Golf from the start to be eligible to take part.

It’s all about this week, so if you want to register and simply play this week in an attempt to win the driver – used on tour by the likes ofDustin Johnsonand Jon Rahm – then you absolutely can.

Go towww.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-gol..., register to play, and choose your team. That is all you have to do and the whole thing, from start to finish, will take you no more than five minutes.

Somebody has to win the driver – why not you?

Sign up now to get involved.