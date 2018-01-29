J.B. Holmes blasted by fellow pros for slow play

J.B. Holmes incurred the wrath of his fellow pros on social media last night after taking four minutes and ten seconds to play his second shot on the 18th hole.



The American needed an eagle on the par-5 final hole to force his way into a play-off with Jason Day at the Farmers Insurance Open, with playing partners Ryan Palmer - needing birdie - and Alex Noren - needing par - also in contention.



But, in weighing up his options, Holmes took a shocking length of time - timed at four minutes and ten seconds - only to then lay up.



At the same time, Noren was waiting to play his second shot and it led many pros who were watching the action to call out Holmes for his 'horrendous' sportsmanship.

Most tour players aren’t slow but because of a handful of slow ones we all get a bad rep — Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59) January 28, 2018

Anytime today JB...🤷🏼‍♂️ — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) January 28, 2018

Last group was over a hole behind, we can all blame JB...and yes the player should take responsibility for their pace of play, but if they don’t that’s why we have Tour officials - they needed to step in a while ago IMO. — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) January 28, 2018

1. JB needs to be fined or better yet given 2 shots

2 Needs eagle to tie. After all that lays up? Really???

3 Horrendous sportsmanship to Noren and Palmer

4 wow 😲 — Mark Calcavecchia (@MarkCalc) January 28, 2018

Just to make everyone complaining about how long JB took to hit that shot on 18, 4 min and 10 sec to be exact, he could have taken 6 minutes and nothing would have been done. Last hole, last group. Something should have been said way earlier. — InTheFlesch (@Steve_Flesch) January 29, 2018

Not altogether lost in this Monday playoff finish is the fact that it took 6 hrs for the final group to play. This is also on the other 74 guys playing today. The 40 second rule is never enforced as long as you keep up with group ahead. Well, the group ahead needs to get moving!! — InTheFlesch (@Steve_Flesch) January 29, 2018

Noren subsequently missed the green with his second shot but made par to join Day, while Palmer made birdie to make it a three-way play-off.



Palmer was eliminated on the first hole and, after five holes, Day and Noren couldn't be separated. With darkness approaching, play was halted for the day with the duo set to come back today to finish the play-off.

But there won't be any spectators allowed at Torrey Pines today. A statement released by tournament director Peter Ripa said fans won't be allowed in due to 'security and operational realities'.

Statement from Farmers Insurance Open officials on Monday’s playoff. pic.twitter.com/mtZSHiCBkr — Rex Hoggard (@RexHoggardGC) January 29, 2018

