There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsJ.B. Holmes blasted by fellow pros for slow play

Golf News

J.B. Holmes blasted by fellow pros for slow play

By Martin Inglis29 January, 2018
J.B. Holmes Farmers Insurance Open
Jbholmes

J.B. Holmes incurred the wrath of his fellow pros on social media last night after taking four minutes and ten seconds to play his second shot on the 18th hole.

The American needed an eagle on the par-5 final hole to force his way into a play-off with Jason Day at the Farmers Insurance Open, with playing partners Ryan Palmer - needing birdie - and Alex Noren - needing par - also in contention.

But, in weighing up his options, Holmes took a shocking length of time - timed at four minutes and ten seconds - only to then lay up.

At the same time, Noren was waiting to play his second shot and it led many pros who were watching the action to call out Holmes for his 'horrendous' sportsmanship.

Noren subsequently missed the green with his second shot but made par to join Day, while Palmer made birdie to make it a three-way play-off.

Palmer was eliminated on the first hole and, after five holes, Day and Noren couldn't be separated. With darkness approaching, play was halted for the day with the duo set to come back today to finish the play-off.

But there won't be any spectators allowed at Torrey Pines today. A statement released by tournament director Peter Ripa said fans won't be allowed in due to 'security and operational realities'.

Get involved...

What did you make of J.B. Holmes' action and the fact that fans won't be allowed to watch the conclusion of the Farmers Insurance Open? Let us know in the 'Comments' section below.

Related Articles - J.B. Holmes

Related Articles - Farmers Insurance Open

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

-

Golf News

Fan ejected after 'Get in the Hole' yell at Tiger Woods
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

J.B. Holmes blasted by fellow pros for slow play
J.B. Holmes

By Martin Inglis

'I lost my leg and now I'm a better golfer'
Disabled Golf

By Martin Inglis

5 best shots from Tiger Woods' opening round
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Rory McIlroy plays down heart irregularity
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Cannabis factory set to be built on golf course

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Ian Poulter receives WGC trophy... 5 years after winning it
Ian Poulter

By Martin Inglis

Paul Casey 'never had an issue' with Monty
Paul Casey

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods' ex opens up on their relationship
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below