Jack Nicklaus 'amazed' by Tiger Woods display

Count Jack Nicklaus among the majority of people to be seriously impressed by Tiger Woods’ performance at the Honda Classic.



Woods put together four fine rounds of 70-71-69-70 to finish 12th at PGA National Golf Club on level par - eight shots behind Justin Thomas and Luke List, who fought it out in a play-off which Thomas prevailed for his eighth PGA Tour win.

The 14-time major champion had looked like finishing in the top ten, too, after being three-under-par through 14 holes, only to be derailed by a double-bogey at the 15th and bogey at the 16th.

But that didn't stop Nicklaus giving a glowing assessment of Woods, who led the field in Driving Distance and Proximity to the green.



Speaking on the CBS coverage of the final round, Nicklaus said:



Jack Nicklaus: "I'm amazed at how well Tiger's playing. I just think it's fantastic. He's swung very well. He's playing well. It's fantastic." — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) February 25, 2018

Read more - Rory given a headache by Tiger Woods fans



For Woods himself, his performance at the Honda Classic - and how he has played in his three starts so far in 2018 - has meant that his expectation levels have increased as he counts down towards The Masters in five weeks' time.



"I didn't really know what to expect [about the comeback]," he said. "My expectations have gone up. I'm hitting the ball better. I knew I could putt it, I know I could chip it, but I didn't know how well I was going to hit it.

"I've had to get used to certain things. I can't do what I used to do. I can't hit the same shots, the same body positions. They are different. I'm getting more accustomed to it and I'm very pleased about what has transpired, especially this week."

As a result of his 12th-placed finish, Woods has risen 155 places in the world rankings to No.389.

