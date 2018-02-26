There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsJack Nicklaus 'amazed' by Tiger Woods display

Golf News

Jack Nicklaus 'amazed' by Tiger Woods display

By bunkered.co.uk26 February, 2018
Tiger Woods Jack Nicklaus Honda Classic
Tiger Woods

Count Jack Nicklaus among the majority of people to be seriously impressed by Tiger Woods’ performance at the Honda Classic.

Woods put together four fine rounds of 70-71-69-70 to finish 12th at PGA National Golf Club on level par - eight shots behind Justin Thomas and Luke List, who fought it out in a play-off which Thomas prevailed for his eighth PGA Tour win.

The 14-time major champion had looked like finishing in the top ten, too, after being three-under-par through 14 holes, only to be derailed by a double-bogey at the 15th and bogey at the 16th.

But that didn't stop Nicklaus giving a glowing assessment of Woods, who led the field in Driving Distance and Proximity to the green.

Speaking on the CBS coverage of the final round, Nicklaus said:

Read more - Rory given a headache by Tiger Woods fans

For Woods himself, his performance at the Honda Classic - and how he has played in his three starts so far in 2018 - has meant that his expectation levels have increased as he counts down towards The Masters in five weeks' time.

"I didn't really know what to expect [about the comeback]," he said. "My expectations have gone up. I'm hitting the ball better. I knew I could putt it, I know I could chip it, but I didn't know how well I was going to hit it.

"I've had to get used to certain things. I can't do what I used to do. I can't hit the same shots, the same body positions. They are different. I'm getting more accustomed to it and I'm very pleased about what has transpired, especially this week."

As a result of his 12th-placed finish, Woods has risen 155 places in the world rankings to No.389.

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Jack Nicklaus

Related Articles - Honda Classic

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

-

Golf News

Justin Thomas gets abusive fan ejected
Justin Thomas

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus 'amazed' by Tiger Woods display
Tiger Woods

By bunkered.co.uk

Brandel Chamblee raises Rory McIlroy concerns
Rory McIlroy

By bunkered.co.uk

4 players to watch at the Honda Classic
Honda Classic

By Martin Inglis

Golf ball rollback: Get ready for the fight of the century
Opinion

By Bryce Ritchie

Other Top Stories

Ranked: Top 20 PGA Tour earners who've never won a PGA Tour event
PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour
Julio Bell

By Michael McEwan

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya
Henni Goya

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies
Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
Scottish Golf

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below