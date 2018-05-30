Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGolf NewsJack Nicklaus makes bold Tiger Woods prediction

Golf News

Jack Nicklaus makes bold Tiger Woods prediction

By bunkered.co.uk30 May, 2018
Jack Nicklaus Tiger Woods Memorial Tournament PGA Tour Majors Justin Rose Jason Dufner
Tiger Woods Jack Nicklaus

It might be almost exactly ten years since Tiger Woods won the most recent of his 14 major championships but Jack Nicklaus doesn’t care – he still believes  the former world No.1 has a shot at breaking his record of 18 major victories.

Woods, whose last win in golf’s four biggest tournaments came in the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines, hasn’t managed so much as a top ten finish in a major since the 2013 Open Championship.

RELATED - How golf's major landscape has changed since Tiger's last win

However, speaking ahead of this week’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, which Woods has won five times, Nicklaus refused to rule out the possibility of the 42-year-old still eclipsing his record.

Tiger Woods Players Cship

“Time flies when you're having fun or sometimes when you're not having fun, too,” said Nicklaus. “I don't think Tiger's had a lot of fun the last ten years. I would hate to have been through what he's been through, because he's been through a lot. But I think that he is a tough competitor, he's a hard worker, and he's still driven. So that's why I never counted him out.

MORE - "I am a walking miracle" insists Tiger Woods

OPINION - "Tiger Woods should be exempt for WGCs"

“I said if Tiger comes back and plays I still think he's got a shot at breaking my record. But whether he does or he doesn't, even with ten years passing, it doesn't make any difference. I think he's still, a great athlete and a great golfer.”

Woods is joined by Justin Rose – winner of last week’s Fort Worth Invitational– and defending champion Jason Dufner in the opening two rounds of the Memorial this week.

Tiger's 1997 driver vs Tiger's 2018 driver

Watch what happened when we compared the driver Tiger Woods used to win the 1997 Masters and the one he used at this year's tournament.

