Jack Nicklaus makes bold Tiger Woods prediction

It might be almost exactly ten years since Tiger Woods won the most recent of his 14 major championships but Jack Nicklaus doesn’t care – he still believes the former world No.1 has a shot at breaking his record of 18 major victories.

Woods, whose last win in golf’s four biggest tournaments came in the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines, hasn’t managed so much as a top ten finish in a major since the 2013 Open Championship.



However, speaking ahead of this week’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, which Woods has won five times, Nicklaus refused to rule out the possibility of the 42-year-old still eclipsing his record.

“Time flies when you're having fun or sometimes when you're not having fun, too,” said Nicklaus. “I don't think Tiger's had a lot of fun the last ten years. I would hate to have been through what he's been through, because he's been through a lot. But I think that he is a tough competitor, he's a hard worker, and he's still driven. So that's why I never counted him out.



“I said if Tiger comes back and plays I still think he's got a shot at breaking my record. But whether he does or he doesn't, even with ten years passing, it doesn't make any difference. I think he's still, a great athlete and a great golfer.”

Woods is joined by Justin Rose – winner of last week’s Fort Worth Invitational– and defending champion Jason Dufner in the opening two rounds of the Memorial this week.

