Jack Nicklaus ‘sad’ at Tiger situation

• Jack Nicklaus shares his thoughts on Tiger Woods situation

• It’s unclear when the 41-year-old will next tee it up

• “It’s sad to me ’cause he’s such a good talent,” said Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus has given his thoughts on what he makes of Tiger Woods’ current situation.

It’s unclear when Woods will next tee it up after he pulled out of the Genesis Open and last week’s Honda Classic, with agent Mark Steinberg saying he must ‘stay horizontal’ after he turned down media duties in Los Angeles.

And, with that following a withdrawal in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at the beginning of the month due to ‘back spasms’, Nicklaus said it’s ‘sad to see’ what is going on with Woods.

“I’ve seen Tiger a little bit in the last several months, not in the last month or two,” he said. “He looked great.

Read more -> Tiger Woods backs Jason Day’s slow play

“Physically he looks fantastic… but he goes and plays and then he either physically can’t make it, or mentally and physically maybe they work together — I don’t really know, and I’m not sure he knows.

“It’s sad to me ’cause he’s such a great talent, he’s a good kid. He’s got so much ability and I’m sad to see it happen to him. I hope he gets it corrected.”

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Jack Nicklaus on Tiger Woods

What do you make of Jack Nicklaus‘ comments on the Tiger Woods situation? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

More Reading