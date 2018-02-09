Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies

Jack Nicklaus has announced that he is ‘stepping away’ from the day-to-day running of his business to spend more time with his family.



Established almost 50 years ago, the Nicklaus Companies were created with the intention to ‘promote the game of golf, preserve its great traditions and grow the game’.

The products and services it offers include course design, the development of golf and real estate communities, and the marketing and licensing of golf products and services.

Having celebrated his 78th birthday on January 21, 18-time major winner Nicklaus has decided the time is right to take a back seat from the organisation.

“I have spent my life building the Nicklaus Companies,” said Nicklaus in a statement. “There has come a time in my life when I need to reduce my level of involvement and pursue many other things I am very interested in, such as charity work—specifically efforts focused on children’s healthcare—supporting the industry’s initiatives to grow this great game, and being involved in many other things outside of my involvement in the Nicklaus Companies.”

Nicklaus said he came to the decision late last year and that he plans to dedicate more time to supporting his wife Barbara.

He added: “I am 78-years-old, and while my health is excellent, and I have a great deal of energy and enthusiasm, it became apparent it was time for me to spend more time on these other activities.

“I didn’t want to make a big deal out of it, and there is no reason for me to do so, because I will continue to support the Nicklaus Companies and I want the company to be successful.

“However, my life has changed and I wish to support my wife, as well as other family members, in any endeavour they are involved.

“I have said many times that Barbara spent much of her life supporting me and my career, and for the last few years, I have tried to dedicate my time and energies to supporting her and what she is involved in.

“I am enjoying that aspect and want to continue to devote my time to her and these other life-changing efforts, and to enjoy our lives together.”

Nicklaus will remain Co-Chairman of the Nicklaus Companies, with Howard Milstein assuming the role of Executive Chairman.