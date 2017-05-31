Jack Nicklaus has said that Tiger Woods ‘needs all our help’ following his arrest for driving under the influence (DUI) in the early hours of Monday morning.



Speaking in his press conference ahead of the Memorial Tournament, the Golden Bear was understandably reluctant to chat about Woods – who was found asleep at the wheel of his parked Mercedes and ‘didn’t know where he was’ upon his detainment – but did offer the following short comment.

“Obviously I don't really know what happened, what went on,” said Nicklaus. “But I feel bad for Tiger. Tiger is a friend. He's been great for the game of golf. And I think he needs all our help. And we wish him well.”

After winning his 14th major at the US Open in 2008, Woods was on track to become the greatest golfer – if not sportsman – of all-time, until details about his sex scandal were exposed along with countless injury problems.

And Nicklaus stopped just short of admitting that Woods reaching 18 majors was beyond him – but said that the former world No.1’s pursuit of that number has helped keep him relevant.

“Tiger, I've always thought, was going to break my record,” added Nicklaus. “Do I think he probably won't now? I don't think unless – I don't know what's going to happen.

“Did I enjoy watching him play? Absolutely. Did I enjoy every time Tiger did something, my name was mentioned right beside it? It kept me relevant. It was as good for me as it was for him. Do I like to see my records be broken? Of course not.

“But do I want to see somebody not have the ability because of physical problems and not be able to compete to have that chance? I don't like that at all.”