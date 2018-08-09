Jarrod Lyle passes away after leukaemia fight

Tributes are pouring in for Australian PGA Tour pro Jarrod Lyle who has died after a battle with acute myeloid leukaemia.



It was revealed last week that Lyle, 36, had decided to end active treatment in order to begin palliative treatment at home with his wife, Briony, and two young daughters, Lusi (6) and Jemma (2).

In a statement released through Golf Australia, Briony announced that her husband passed away on Wednesday.

Here is the statement in full:

“It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us.

“He passed away peacefully at 8.20pm last night, having spent his final week in Torquay among his family and close friends.

“Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for.

“At the same time, we have been blessed and overwhelmed with the messages and actions of support from around the world and feel comforted that Jarrod was able to happily impact so many people throughout his life. Our humble thanks to you all.

“Jarrod was able to take in many of the unbelievably kind and generous acts and words in his final few days and was overwhelmed by the emotional outpouring.

“He asked that I provide a simple message: `Thanks for your support, it meant the world. My time was short, but if I’ve helped people think and act on behalf of those families who suffer through cancer, hopefully it wasn’t wasted.’



“We will hold an intimate and private family service in the coming days.

“There will be a public memorial service at The Sands in Torquay at a date to be annouced later.

“As per Jarrod’s wish, please donate to Challenge in lieu of gifts or flowers.”

Born in Shepparton, Victoria, in November 1981, Jarrod Lyle got his start in golf at the age of six when he caddied for his father.

At the age of 17, he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia for the first time and was confined to his bed for nine months whilst undergoing chemotherapy.

After defeating the illness, he turned professional in 2004. He earned his PGA Tour card for the first time in 2007.

After losing his card the following season, he bounced straight back in 2009 after winning twice on the Nationwide Tour (now Web.com Tour) in 2008.

In 2011, he became the first golfer in nine years to have a hole-in-one on the iconic 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale during the Waste Management Phoenix Open, winning $25,000 for the charity of his choice. The following year, he posted his best-ever finish on the PGA Tour, when he finished fourth in the Northern Trust Open.



• Robert Allenby pens emotional tribute to 'my hero' Jarrod Lyle



The very next week, playing in the Mayakoba Classic, he was infected by an insect bite. Subsequent tests found that his leukaemia had returned.

After his second remission, he returned to golf at the Talisker Masters in late 2013. In October 2014, he made his first PGA Tour start since 2012 after coming through Monday qualifying to earn a spot in the Frys.com Open.

His last PGA Tour appearance came in August 2016 at the Wyndham Championship.

In 2017, it was announced that his leukaemia had returned for a third time and, last week, it was revealed that he had decided to stop active treatment for the illness.



Following news of his passing, many of Lyle’s fellow professionals have taken to social media to post tributes to the popular Aussie.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Jarrod Lyle. Jarrod will forever be an inspiration to us alI. Ellie, Dash, Lucy and I send condolences to Briony, Lusi and Jemma. Rest easy mate. We will miss you. — Jason Day (@JDayGolf) August 9, 2018

Incredibly sad news about Jarrod Lyle. Tough times for everyone on tour losing someone so special but I cannot imagine what he and his family went and are going through. RIP — Francesco Molinari (@F_Molinari) August 8, 2018

We are very sad to hear of Jarrod Lyle’s passing. He fought a good fight and will be forever remembered for his courage, strength, perseverance and the light he brought to all of our lives. The world lost a good man. RIP Jarrod. - Ernie, Liezl, Samantha and Ben — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) August 8, 2018

What an inspiration you were Jarrod Lyle! You will be missed!! https://t.co/b4uSDAPaTd — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) August 9, 2018

It is through a river of tears I say goodbye to my friend Jarrod Lyle. A wonderful father, friend and golfer. Quick with a joke, didn’t mind a beer, and just a pure joy to be around every day. Miss you mate. RIP — Greg Chalmers (@GregChalmersPGA) August 8, 2018

RIP Jarrod Lyle....🙏🏼

Your strength, perseverance and courage was a example for all. — Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) August 8, 2018

RIP @jarrodlylepga had the pleasure of playing with him a few times on my travels an inspirational guy who fought so hard thoughts and prayers are with his family at these tough times🙏🏻 — Stephen Gallacher (@stevieggolf) August 9, 2018

A GoFundMe account has been set up with all money raised intended to be rolled into a trust for Jarrod's daughters, Lusi and Jemma. You can donate at www.gofundme.com/jarrod-lyles-girls.