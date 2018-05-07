Jason Day 'battles demons' to win Wells Fargo

For the majority of Jason Day’s final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, he looked as though he was going to ease to his 12th PGA Tour win.



After starting the day with a two-shot lead, the Aussie extended that to three through 12 holes but, after back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and 14th holes, he was level with 21-year-old Aaron Wise.

The situation got more precarious when he missed an 11ft birdie putt on the week’s easiest hole, the par-5 15th, which is seen as Quail Hollow’s last realistic birdie chance.

The 30-year-old was feeling it, too. “Out there I was so uncomfortable,” said Day after birdieing two of the three holes on the Green Mile to win by two strokes.

“I was kind of battling demons there inside my head because you just – the subconscious takes over when you're not hitting it that great and you don't know where the ball's going.

“I had no confidence in my ability to hit proper tee shots, I was just trying to keep it inside the treeline. Your subconscious takes over, you're saying you can't do it, you can't do it, and you're going to fail, you're going to fail.



“You somehow have to just get rid of those thoughts and just push forward. They’re the moments where you just kind of build and get stronger from."

The win, which follows his triumph at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, has lifted Day up to No.7 from No.14 in the world rankings.



For Wise, it marked the best finish of his PGA Tour career to date and he finished runner-up at ten-under-par alongside five-time PGA Tour winner Nick Watney, who hasn't been in the winner's circle since 2012.



Phil Mickelson continued his incredible run in the event with another top five - although a win still eludes him - while Tiger Woods closed with a birdie-free, three-over-par 74 to finish T55.

"It was just a bad week," he said. "The good news is you can wipe your hands clean and go onto the next one."

