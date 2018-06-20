Jason Day critical of Phil Mickelson and USGA

If the USGA thought the golf world would quickly move on from talk about the US Open course conditions and the Phil Mickelson ‘incident’, they’d be wrong.



At the Travelers Championship, the US Open is still very much a talking point and 2015 US PGA champion Jason Day, who missed the cut at Shinnecock Hills, didn’t stop short in expressing his opinion about both hot topics.

He deemed Mickelson’s act of hitting the ball while moving ‘disappointing’ and hinted that, rather than receiving a two-stroke penalty, the five-time major champion should have been disqualified.



OPINION - Phil Mickelson should have been DQ'd



Wow. I've never seen that before.



Phil Mickelson ran after his putt before it stopped, which is a two stroke penalty.



Really, really odd #USOpenpic.twitter.com/Hu08036qjo — Cam Rogers (@MrRogers99) June 16, 2018

“It’s obviously disappointing to see what Phil did,” he told reporters at the PGA Tour event. “I think a lot of people have mixed reviews about what he did.

“It’s just unfortunate that it happened at the USGA’s tournament, where they enforce the rules, like The R&A. And I think they may have, they probably should have enforced a different outcome for Phil.

“But it is what it is. It’s done. It’s just disappointing that that is overshadowing the winner of the whole week. I think if they had it back again, they may have chosen a different outcome.”

Read more - US Open abuse fires up Poults for Ryder Cup

Day also joined his peers in criticising the course set-up – particularly on the Saturday – and urged the USGA to get it right for future championships.

“Saturday was a total… it was like two different golf courses, practically, on the greens Saturday versus Sunday,” he added.



“I just wish they would leave it alone and just let it go. Not saying to let the greens go and let them dry out and make it unfair, I’m just saying plan accordingly and hopefully whatever the score finishes, it finishes, whether it’s under par or over par.”