Jason Day ‘doesn’t care’ about speeding up

• Jason Day says he has no intention of speeding up his game

• “I don’t care so much about speeding up,” said the Aussie

• The 29-year-old is back after three months out injured

Jason Day says he has no intention of speeding up his pace of play if it means achieving more success on the course.

The 29-year-old, who returns at the SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii following three months out with a back injury, achieved three PGA Tour victories last season – the last of which came at the Players Championship in May.

“If I have to back off five times, then I’m going to back off five times” – Jason Day

And the Aussie believes the stark contrast between recreational and professional golf and the high stakes involved means that his approach is justified – despite Jordan Spieth recently admitting that he was striving to improve his pace to avoid being branded a ‘slow’ player.

“I think last year, I think that there were a couple things that I didn’t do as well the second half in the season,” said Jason Day . “I wasn’t as deliberate going into a golf shot. Gathering the information, I wasn’t as deliberate.

“Because I think a little bit at the same time, I cared about, you know, obviously everyone wants to speed up the game. Obviously that’s a big subject in golf, to speed up the game.

“You need to make sure that you get everything correct” – Jason Day

“In my opinion, I don’t care so much about speeding up my game. I’ve got to get back to what makes me good. If that means I have to back off five times, then I’m going to back off five times before I have to actually hit the shot.

“Because for recreational golf, I understand. But for golfers that are trying to win and that one shot that could take you out of a play-off, that’s important, and you need to make sure that you get everything correct.

“Because we’re driven by results, we want to be the best and we want to do everything, but the Average Joe just doesn’t get it.”

Jason Day will be wearing Nike apparel, cap, glove and shoes for the first time in Hawaii following the signing of his multi-year contract, which was made official on New Year’s Day.

