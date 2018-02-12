There are no results available.
Golf News

Jason Day makes incredible par save from beach

By bunkered.co.uk12 February, 2018
Jason Day AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Getty Images 917102206

Jason Day made a simply stunning par save from the pebble beach at Pebble Beach’s 18th hole as he followed up his Farmers Insurance Open win with a runner-up finish.

Out of reach of surprise champion Ted Potter Jr, who won the event by three shots on 17-under-par from the likes of Day, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, the Aussie attempted a driver from the deck with his second shot on the 531-yard par-5 hole.

But he got it horribly wrong, pulling his shot into the hazard with the possibility of salvaging a par looking highly unlikely.

However, he recovered with an excellent third shot from the beach and then showed excellent touch from the resulting bunker shot, leaving him with a 10ft putt for his par, which he made.

Here’s a clip of the action:

"Unfortunately I hit it a little fat and kind of flipped over and went left," Day said of his second shot. "It was down on the beach. I said I'm either going to play right now and man up and play right now or head back another 200 yards and play from there and I didn't want to do that. So I just went up and I guessed on the line."

Day had hoped that by making an eagle, it would apply some pressure on leader Potter, who was in the final group.

But he was unable to do so, with the journeyman pro claiming his second PGA Tour title and first in six years.

"It's just a truly unbelievable thing to win here at Pebble," said the 34-year-old left-hander. "Just so thrilled right now. And to get my second PGA Tour win, it's even, I mean that's just so good."

