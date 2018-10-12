search
Jason Day pulls no punches over driving distance debate

Golf News

Jason Day pulls no punches over driving distance debate

By Michael McEwan11 October, 2018
It’s arguably the most divisive debate in golf: whether or not to rein-in technology.

There are many who believe that tighter restrictions should be imposed on equipment – the manufacturing of golf balls and clubheads in particular – in order to preserve older courses which are in danger of being rendered obsolete by the distances gains modern pros are making.

Others take a different view. That’s the camp Jason Day is in.

In a wide-ranging interview with Golf Digest, the former world No.1 and US PGA champion – one of the biggest hitters on tour – outlined his opposition to the ‘rein it in’ brigade.

He said: “Do I want the ball to go shorter? No. Why? Isn't it fun watching Dustin Johnson crush a drive over a lake 300 yards away? No one wants to see someone plod it down the right and not take it on. That's boring.

“If you push trying to rein it in too far, then people will stop watching golf. People want to see risk.”

The Aussie added that he believes that course developments, not equipment manufacturers, are to blame for the current set of circumstances.

“The problem is the architects—some of them, anyway—decided that because the ball is going forever, they need to make courses longer to make them harder,” he said. “No, you don't. Just be a better architect.”

