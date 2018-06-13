search
Jason Day absolutely ridiculed for bold US Open outfit

Golf News

Jason Day absolutely ridiculed for bold US Open outfit

By bunkered.co.uk13 June, 2018
Jason Day US Open USGA Nike Golf Apparel Phil Mickelson Twitter
Jason Day

Is 2018 destined to be remembered as the year of the ‘Golf Fashion Faux-Pas’?

First, it was Phil Mickelson and his ‘work shirt’ at the Masters. Now, in US Open week, it’s Jason Day’s and his ‘bulletproof vest’.

The 2015 US PGA champion was the butt of social media jokes after turning up for his pre-tournament press conference dressed in a rather distinctive body-warmer-slash-gilet.

Here it is in all its glory...

Jason Day Bulletproof

Predictably, the Twitterati had a field day with the Aussie’s bold look…

Irrespective of what he’s wearing, former world No.1 Day is one of the favourites to win the US Open this week.

MORE - Check out how thick the rough is at the US Open...

Should he do so, he’ll become the first Australian since Geoff Ogilvy in 2006 to lift the second men’s major of the season and just the third in all.

RELATED - John Daly's wildest outfits... would you wear any of these?!

Jason Day's outfit - would you wear it?

Would you head out on the golf course wearing Jason Day's 'bulletproof vest'? Leave your verdict on it in our Comments section below.

