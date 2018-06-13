Jason Day absolutely ridiculed for bold US Open outfit

Is 2018 destined to be remembered as the year of the ‘Golf Fashion Faux-Pas’?



First, it was Phil Mickelson and his ‘work shirt’ at the Masters. Now, in US Open week, it’s Jason Day’s and his ‘bulletproof vest’.

The 2015 US PGA champion was the butt of social media jokes after turning up for his pre-tournament press conference dressed in a rather distinctive body-warmer-slash-gilet.



Here it is in all its glory...



Predictably, the Twitterati had a field day with the Aussie’s bold look…

Jason Day taking no chances with his US Open prep #bulletproofvestpic.twitter.com/J9Jqo5w516 — carl longmore (@zico19) June 13, 2018

Why was Jason Day wearing a bullet-proof vest at his US Open interview? He expecting some gang violence out in the Hamptons? — matt (@Fattishi) June 13, 2018

@usopengolf Love Jason Day but he looked like a SWAT team member in Kevlar vest and green camo in media event today??? — Bill Peterson (@jetbuzz) June 13, 2018

Jason Day going for the Roman Reigns for the #USOpen ? Nailed it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/s0dWahxZyk — D Clay Best (@dclaybest) June 13, 2018

Jason Day did a quick presser on his way to ultimate paintball.... pic.twitter.com/46oZlXzi2E — Austin Motheral (@amotheral) June 13, 2018

Tiger staying on his boat this week, but it was Jason Day wearing the life preserver today. pic.twitter.com/7iLJb9OgSU — Jeff Paschal (@jeffreypaschal) June 13, 2018

Thinking Jason Day could be an MLB umpire! pic.twitter.com/NF5lTRAH6B — Charlie Anderson (@Chasman952) June 13, 2018

Irrespective of what he’s wearing, former world No.1 Day is one of the favourites to win the US Open this week.



Should he do so, he’ll become the first Australian since Geoff Ogilvy in 2006 to lift the second men’s major of the season and just the third in all.



