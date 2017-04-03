Jason Day upbeat on return at Augusta

Just weeks after breaking down in tears front of the media when he revealed that his mother had been given 12 months to live, Jason Day is back on the golf course.



Day played seven holes against Pat Perez in the WGC Dell Match Play in Mexico but could not continue. He withdrew, and then bravely informed the media that his mother had been diagnosed with a mass on her lung and had been given 12 months to live by doctors in Australia.

Speaking to the Golf Channel at Augusta National today, a smiling Day says he hasn’t had much prep but is just pleased to be back in the mix.

“I feel happy to be on the golf course,” said Day, whose best finish at the Masters was a tie for second in 2011. “(At the WGC) I was hitting shots and thinking, ‘What am I doing?’ I was hitting wedge from 140 yards and I’d be 20 yards out, that kind of stuff.

“But I do feel happy out here. Being able to be here this year is special, not only for me being here but to have my mum in safe hands.”

Day revealed his mother’s surgery went well but that she was in some pain. He added that he’d dealt with his own internal emotions such as guilt for not being there for her, and for focussing on his golf. He said he wanted to be honest with the media following a somewhat lacklustre start to the 2017.

Amazingly, off camera he told the Golf Channel that, if all goes well, his mum could make an appearance at the weekend.

He then said his mum was even making her own plans.

“She wants to get home and work, you know? She’s a workaholic. She’s worrying about that. She’s really looking forward to getting back home but for now she’s stuck with me. I don’t know whether that’s a good or a bad thing.”

The Australian says he spent a good seven hours on the golf course on Friday playing nine holes during practice, and did the same the following two days. He’ll play another nine tomorrow, but knows it’s not standard prep for a major. He’s listed at unusual odds of 20/1 by the bookies.

“The first time I picked up a club since the Match Play was Friday,” he said. “But I’m coming into this week focused a lot better.”