Home / Golf News / Jason Day withdraws from WGC-Match Play

Jason Day withdraws from WGC-Match Play

By on March 23, 2017

Jason Day

• Tour pros rally around Jason Day after WGC withdrawal
• The Aussie pulled out of clash with Pat Perez after six holes
• Revealed his mum has lung cancer in tearful press conference

JASON DAY | WGC-DELL MATCH PLAY

Tour pros have rallied around Jason Day after he withdrew from the WGC-Dell Match Play to be with his mum, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The Aussie managed just six holes of his first group match against Pat Perez in Austin before walking off the course and giving a tearful press conference to make media members aware of his situation.

Read more -> Jason Day signs mega Nike Golf deal

According to Day, his mother Dening has lung cancer, which was initially thought to be terminal, and is scheduled to undergo an operation tomorrow. Day lost his dad to stomach cancer at the age of 12.

“It’s really hard to even comprehend being out there” – Jason Day

“It’s really hard to even comprehend being out there on the golf course,” said Day, who added that his form has been affected by the events. “It’s been very, very emotional as you can tell. I went through this with my dad, so I know how it feels, and it’s very hard to see my mum go through it as well.”

Day received an overwhelming amount of support from his peers, including Tony Finau, who had been in Austin all week as first reserve only to see the 2015 PGA champion bow out after six holes.

Further support came from the likes of Luke Donald and also Darren Clarke, who lost his first wife Heather to cancer in 2006.

More Reading

