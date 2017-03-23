Jason Day withdraws from WGC-Match Play

• Tour pros rally around Jason Day after WGC withdrawal

• The Aussie pulled out of clash with Pat Perez after six holes

• Revealed his mum has lung cancer in tearful press conference

Tour pros have rallied around Jason Day after he withdrew from the WGC-Dell Match Play to be with his mum, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The Aussie managed just six holes of his first group match against Pat Perez in Austin before walking off the course and giving a tearful press conference to make media members aware of his situation.

Jason Day explains the reason behind conceding his match @DellMatchPlay. pic.twitter.com/XtYSiogt1r — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 22, 2017

According to Day, his mother Dening has lung cancer, which was initially thought to be terminal, and is scheduled to undergo an operation tomorrow. Day lost his dad to stomach cancer at the age of 12.

“It’s really hard to even comprehend being out there” – Jason Day

“It’s really hard to even comprehend being out there on the golf course,” said Day, who added that his form has been affected by the events. “It’s been very, very emotional as you can tell. I went through this with my dad, so I know how it feels, and it’s very hard to see my mum go through it as well.”

Day received an overwhelming amount of support from his peers, including Tony Finau, who had been in Austin all week as first reserve only to see the 2015 PGA champion bow out after six holes.

To clear up any dispute. Absolutely no hard feelings to Jason Day. My thoughts and prayers to him and his family at this time. #cancersucks — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) March 22, 2017

Further support came from the likes of Luke Donald and also Darren Clarke, who lost his first wife Heather to cancer in 2006.

Best wishes to you and your mum @JDayGolf fingers crossed mate #FUCancer — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) March 23, 2017

Tough to watch @JDayGolf in his press conference. Thoughts are with his mum, him and his family as she fights the battle. — Darren Clarke (@DarrenClarke60) March 22, 2017

Tough stuff out of Austin. Jason Day is one of the greatest guys on tour. Godspeed and prayers bud. — John Peterson (@JohnPetersonPGA) March 22, 2017

Praying for @JDayGolf and his family. He's always been one of my role model. He handles himself with such class on and off the course. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 22, 2017

