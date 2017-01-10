bunkered.co.uk
 
Jason Day’s slow play stance criticised

By on January 10, 2017

• Jason Day comes under fire for last week’s slow play comments
• US duo Billy Horschel and Brandt Snedeker among those critical
• Day said he ‘had to get back to what makes me good’ after lay-off

American duo Billy Horschel and Brandt Snedeker have criticised Jason Day’s attitude towards slow play.

Prior to the SBS Tournament of Champions, Day’s first event in three months following a back injury, the 29-year-old said he had no intention of speeding up his play – despite gaining somewhat of a reputation.

“I’ve got to get back to what makes me good” – Jason Day

“I don’t care so much about speeding up my game,” Jason Day said before his T12 finish at Kapalua. “I’ve got to get back to what makes me good.

“If that means I have to back off five times, then I’m going to back off five times before I have to actually hit the shot.”

SBS Tournament of Champions - Round One

Unsurprisingly, the Aussie’s comments haven’t gone down too well with some of his peers – notably Snedeker and Horschel.

“I don’t think it’s the right statement to be making,” Snedeker told Golf World.

“It’s not being respectful to your fellow tour pros” – Brandt Snedeker

“If I were to get paired with Jason on the weekend of a major championship, and this is what slow players fail to understand, is that if we get put on the clock and I need a minute on a shot late on Sunday afternoon or late Saturday afternoon of a major championship, am I allowed to have that time because Jason has played slow all day, has chosen to do that?

“That creates a problem with me. I don’t feel that creates a level playing field, and it’s not being respectful to your fellow tour pros.”

Horschel also chimed in with a succession of tweets backing his fellow American.

Jason Day criticised for slow play comments

Do you think more golfers should speak out against Jason Day’s comments on slow play? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

1 Comment

  1. Toby

    January 11, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    As they say, slow play is cheating. There is a reason why there is a clock in basketball and NFL, and that players in football can get a yellow card and teams in handball can loose the ball because of slow play. In every sport you need to asses the situation, choose a strategy and act within a reasonable, short time frame. That’s part of the game. If you don’t, you don’t perform and should loose the advantage or ability to score. Day’s comment is selfish and not in the spirit of the game. I don’t care what tournament he’s in – get going or get off the course.

    Reply
