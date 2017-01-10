Jason Day’s slow play stance criticised

• Jason Day comes under fire for last week’s slow play comments

• US duo Billy Horschel and Brandt Snedeker among those critical

• Day said he ‘had to get back to what makes me good’ after lay-off

American duo Billy Horschel and Brandt Snedeker have criticised Jason Day’s attitude towards slow play.

Prior to the SBS Tournament of Champions, Day’s first event in three months following a back injury, the 29-year-old said he had no intention of speeding up his play – despite gaining somewhat of a reputation.

“I’ve got to get back to what makes me good” – Jason Day

“I don’t care so much about speeding up my game,” Jason Day said before his T12 finish at Kapalua. “I’ve got to get back to what makes me good.

“If that means I have to back off five times, then I’m going to back off five times before I have to actually hit the shot.”

Read more -> Jordan Spieth vows to speed up his pace of play

Unsurprisingly, the Aussie’s comments haven’t gone down too well with some of his peers – notably Snedeker and Horschel.

“I don’t think it’s the right statement to be making,” Snedeker told Golf World.

“It’s not being respectful to your fellow tour pros” – Brandt Snedeker

“If I were to get paired with Jason on the weekend of a major championship, and this is what slow players fail to understand, is that if we get put on the clock and I need a minute on a shot late on Sunday afternoon or late Saturday afternoon of a major championship, am I allowed to have that time because Jason has played slow all day, has chosen to do that?

“That creates a problem with me. I don’t feel that creates a level playing field, and it’s not being respectful to your fellow tour pros.”

Horschel also chimed in with a succession of tweets backing his fellow American.

Sneds is right. Makes a great point! Slow players affect fellow pros in group. Not right in my opinion. Play by the rules all I ask. https://t.co/pg4avCTVQ0 — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) January 9, 2017

I've had my own issues with my actions in the past affecting pros in my group. Grateful I had a veteran make me aware of it and I've tried — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) January 9, 2017

not to have my actions effect pros in my group since. No different than slow play. We all need to be respectful to fellow players in group — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) January 9, 2017

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Jason Day criticised for slow play comments