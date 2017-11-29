Jason Dufner added to Chamblee's Twitter blocked list

Brandel Chamblee has been on Twitter for seven years. In that time, he says he's blocked 20,000 people. That's just under 3,000 people per year.



And, on November 28, 2017, it was PGA Tour pro and major champion Jason Dufner who got added to the list for, what Chamblee said, was down to the 40-year-old's swearing in a tweet directed at him.

Here's Dufner's tweet, screenshotting the moment he found out he'd been blocked and also a very pointed message at the Golf Channel analyst.



Best part of my day.. when people aren’t educated in what they are saying, they run and hide from the truth. It’s to keep what they have going and not be exposed for being a fraud. pic.twitter.com/O97OHYrive — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) November 28, 2017

The feud came about after Chamblee had reportedly made some comments at a teaching seminar that Dufner's swing coach Chuck Cook, who was in attendance, took offence to.

Dufner then got into a tit-for-tat argument with a fellow coach who claimed to be at the seminar and the language used in the tweet below prompted Chamblee into action.



When I started working with Chuck in 2007 I was ranked 723 in the world, he took me all the way to 6th in the world twice, including 5 wins on tour and a major championship. Sometimes when you don’t know what you are talking about it’s best to shut your f’cking mouth — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) November 28, 2017

Twitter often brings out the worst in people, but one should consider there is no age limit to be on this forum&profane language is generally uncalled for. I have no beef w/Duf,he can carry on doing his thing -and we should all pardon reciprocally frailty,as it exists in us all. https://t.co/a9zdarTI2O — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) November 29, 2017

Of course, Dufner isn't the first high-profile name Chamblee has blocked on Twitter. Ian Poulter is also on that long list, with the Englishman tweeting this after Chamblee claimed he 'didn't play to win' the Player Championship after finishing runner-up to secure his PGA Tour card.

