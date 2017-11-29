There are no results available.
Jason Dufner added to Chamblee's Twitter blocked list

By Bunkered Golf Magazine29 November, 2017
Brandel Chamblee has been on Twitter for seven years. In that time, he says he's blocked 20,000 people. That's just under 3,000 people per year.

And, on November 28, 2017, it was PGA Tour pro and major champion Jason Dufner who got added to the list for, what Chamblee said, was down to the 40-year-old's swearing in a tweet directed at him.

Here's Dufner's tweet, screenshotting the moment he found out he'd been blocked and also a very pointed message at the Golf Channel analyst.

The feud came about after Chamblee had reportedly made some comments at a teaching seminar that Dufner's swing coach Chuck Cook, who was in attendance, took offence to.

Dufner then got into a tit-for-tat argument with a fellow coach who claimed to be at the seminar and the language used in the tweet below prompted Chamblee into action.

Of course, Dufner isn't the first high-profile name Chamblee has blocked on Twitter. Ian Poulter is also on that long list, with the Englishman tweeting this after Chamblee claimed he 'didn't play to win' the Player Championship after finishing runner-up to secure his PGA Tour card.

Jason Dufner added to Chamblee's Twitter blocked list
