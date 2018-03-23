Jason Dufner unimpressed at Day over not conceding a putt

Things got a wee bit tetchy at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play yesterday in the match between Jason Day and Jason Dufner.



With the match all square at the tenth hole and both looking to bounce back after opening day defeats, the Aussie made Dufner putt out from what looked like around 3ft.

He did just that, but then lay his putter down towards the green to indicate how short the putt was that Day didn't concede. As Dufner raised his putter back up, Day can be seen looking back towards him.



Watch the full clip below.



Ah, the joys of matchplay!



Dufner had the last laugh, taking down Day 3&1 and, afterwards, he attempted to diffuse the situation.

He responded to the video footage by saying that he’d had a discussion with his caddie about how far he’d hit the previous putt past the hole and was simply measuring that.

But a lot of fans weren’t buying it…

