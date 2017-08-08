Jessica Korda ruled out of the Solheim Cup

Just two days after announcing her full Solheim Cup team, Juli Inkster has been forced into a change.



Jessica Korda will miss the event in Des Moines, Iowa, next week due to the forearm injury which forced her to withdraw after the first round of the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

The 24-year-old, whose only other Solheim Cup appearance came back in 2013, took to Instagram to explain her absence, saying she wasn’t willing to put the team at a disadvantage not being 100% healthy.

🇺🇸☹️ A post shared by Jessica Korda (@thejessicakorda) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

Speaking after the team announcement were made on Sunday night upon the conclusion of the Ricoh Women’s British Open, US captain Inkster said she has submitted an alternate’s name, although that name has yet to be made public.

Korda’s sister, 19-year-old Nelly, was rumoured to be in the running for one of Inkster’s two captain’s picks before she opted instead for Austin Ernst and Angel Yin, both of who will be making their Solheim Cup debuts.

Other players in the frame are Paula Creamer, who Inkster said was ‘upset’ at being left off the team, Morgan Pressel and Angela Stanford.