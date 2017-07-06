Jim 'Bones' Mackay lands new job

Just over two weeks after splitting from Phil Mickelson, Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay has got himself a new job.



Bones will use his expert knowledge from 25 years as caddie to the five-time major winner as an on-course reporter for Golf Channel and NBC and, according to GolfDigest, his debut could be as soon as the Open before working on the FedEx Cup play-offs and Presidents Cup.

The role isn’t alien to him, either, as in November 2015 he received rave reviews from taking on the role for Golf Channel at the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic.

“When Phil and I split up, several people got in touch,” Mackay told GolfDigest. “People have been nice enough over the years to say something to me about how they thought [broadcasting] was something maybe I could do at some point in my life.

“It was always something I’d say thank you to, and personally thought about. When Phil and I split, I got several phone calls, and it became a bigger opportunity, really seriously, the last few weeks.”

Reportedly, Mackay received some ‘very intriguing’ offers to continue his career as a caddie but, as he will only be working around 20 weeks per year, he doesn’t believe his looping days are over.



“I don’t think it rules anything out,” he added. “I’m going be working 20-odd weeks a year. I think being a caddie is always going to be in blood, but right now it’s one thing at a time.”