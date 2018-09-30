search
Jim Furyk addresses Tiger Woods injury rumours

Golf News

Jim Furyk addresses Tiger Woods injury rumours

By Michael McEwan26 September, 2018
Ryder Cup 2018 Ryder Cup Tiger Woods Injuries Jim Furyk Team USA Le Golf National
Tiger Woods Injury

With less than 48 hours to go until the Ryder Cup tees off, is Tiger Woods carrying an injury?

The former world No.1 – who ended a five-year worldwide winless drought on Sunday – was filmed looking rather stiff as he walked to a US team photoshoot at Le Golf National this morning.

Given Woods’ well-documented history of back problems, this has caused some concern over the Tour Championship winner’s health, not just ahead of this week but more generally. 

He has played in six of the last eight weeks – this week makes it seven in nine.

A week too far? Not according to his captain. 

Jim Furyk

“I don’t think there were any issues,” said Jim Furyk. “I was a little stiff on the way to the range, too, this morning. It was about 42 degrees. I watched him play a few holes. He doesn’t look stiff at all. So, I think it’s probably just some folks maybe guessing or, you know, he’s probably stretching. Probably trying to stay loose.

“There’s been no issues reported out there or anything that I’m worried about. It’s actually news to me right now, to be honest with you.”

