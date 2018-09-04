Jim Furyk announces his first three Ryder Cup picks

US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk has tonight announced three of his four picks for the 2018 US Ryder Cup team.

The American skipper has added Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods to his line-up for this month's match with Europe at Le Golf National.

He will make his fourth and final pick next Monday, September 10, at 2pm.

DeChambeau will make his first Ryder Cup appearance off the back of a three-win season on the PGA Tour, which has included back-to-back victories in the first two FedEx Cup Playoff events.

Mickelson, meantime, plays in his 12th consecutive Ryder Cup. The 48-year-old has been an ever-present in the biennial clash since making his debut at Oak Hill in 1995.

The addition of Woods, however, is arguably the most exciting (if not unexpected) addition to the team.

Woods hasn't played in the match since the 2012 defeat at Medinah. In pegging it up in France, the former world No.1 and 14-time major champion will be playing in his eighth RyderCup.

He has sacrificed his vice-captaincy duties in order to take his place on the team, with Furyk also announcing Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar and David Duval as assistants for the match.

European captain Thomas Bjorn announces the four picks to round out his European side live on Sky Sports Golf tomorrow (Wednesday, September 5) at 2pm. According to widely circulated reports this evening, the Dane will be adding Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia to his side.