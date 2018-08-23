Jim Furyk backs USA to handle red-hot Ryder Cup atmosphere

Jim Furyk has predicted his American team will be able to withstand the pressure of playing in front of a highly partisan crowd at next month’s Ryder Cup.



The latest edition of golf’s biggest battle gets underway at Le Golf National near Paris in just over a month’s time and US captain Furyk is confident that his side will be US will be up for the challenge of securing a first win in Europe since 1993.

"We know the atmosphere will be fantastic," he said. "We know the fans will be loud and we'll be playing against a really tough team, but I've already got eight guys who will like that challenge.



• Sergio Garcia suffers huge Ryder Cup blow



• This is why you should NEVER break clubs in anger



"Look at Brooks Koepka. It seemed like when things got tough at the PGA Championship he played superb golf down the stretch, so that's what we're hoping for in September.”

Furyk announces the first three of his four captain’s picks for the team on September 3 following the Dell Technologies Championship.

However, he is remaining coy on the factors that will determine how he makes his choices.

• How many shots would Tiger need to earn your annual wage? Not many...

• Popular Edinburgh municipal course to be redeveloped

"Form and compatibility are fairly even but I would say form might get the nod, although compatibility is a very, very close second,” said the US skipper.

"I always like experience but we already have it so I'm not thinking that's the most important. But if we had four or five rookies on the team, then experience would be number one."