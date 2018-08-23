search
Jim Furyk backs USA to handle red-hot Ryder Cup atmosphere

Jim Furyk backs USA to handle red-hot Ryder Cup atmosphere

By Michael McEwan20 August, 2018
Jim Furyk Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Le Golf National golf in France Team USA Brooks Koepka
Jim Furyk has predicted his American team will be able to withstand the pressure of playing in front of a highly partisan crowd at next month’s Ryder Cup.

The latest edition of golf’s biggest battle gets underway at Le Golf National near Paris in just over a month’s time and US captain Furyk is confident that his side will be US will be up for the challenge of securing a first win in Europe since 1993.

"We know the atmosphere will be fantastic," he said. "We know the fans will be loud and we'll be playing against a really tough team, but I've already got eight guys who will like that challenge.

"Look at Brooks Koepka. It seemed like when things got tough at the PGA Championship he played superb golf down the stretch, so that's what we're hoping for in September.”

Brooks Koepka Us Pga 200818

Furyk announces the first three of his four captain’s picks for the team on September 3 following the Dell Technologies Championship.

However, he is remaining coy on the factors that will determine how he makes his choices.

"Form and compatibility are fairly even but I would say form might get the nod, although compatibility is a very, very close second,” said the US skipper.

"I always like experience but we already have it so I'm not thinking that's the most important. But if we had four or five rookies on the team, then experience would be number one."

