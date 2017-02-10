Jim Furyk changes 2018 Ryder Cup criteria

• Jim Furyk makes changes to 2018 Ryder Cup qualifying criteria

• The 46-year-old has brought final wildcard pick forward two weeks

• “We want to get it done earlier,” said the 2003 US Open champ

Jim Furyk has announced changes to the qualifying process for the 2018 US Ryder Cup – despite the Americans seemingly finding the winning formula at Hazeltine.

Once again, the 46-year-old captain will have four wildcard picks at his disposal but he has altered the time at which the final wildcard will be selected.

It has been brought forward two weeks to after the BMW Championship on September 9, 2018, which is one week after the other three wildcards will be named.

“Hopefully, we can identify the hot player like Ryan, just after the BMW” – Jim Furyk

Last year, Ryan Moore (below) profited from Davis Love III’s decision to hold the final pick back until after the Tour Championship – a week before the match – after losing out in a thrilling play-off against Rory McIlroy at East Lake.

Moore went 2-1-0 on his Ryder Cup debut and clinched the winning point in his singles match against Lee Westwood.

The change was made following Billy Horschel’s back-to-back wins in the final two weeks of the 2014 season – after Tom Watson already had his 12-man team for Gleneagles – and, with Furyk moving the pick forward two weeks, there’s a chance something similar could happen in 2018.

However, in explaining the decision, Furyk said: “Hopefully, we can identify the hot player like Ryan, just after the BMW. We want to get it done a little earlier and not put those guys through that again.

“We want to get it done a little earlier” – Jim Furyk

“I think it’s wise, as well, for the captains to be discussing parings in that the night before we leave, rather than who our next captain’s pick is going to be.”

In another tweak, the points system has been altered so there is less weighting on major championships over regular PGA Tour events.

