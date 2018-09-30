search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJim Furyk explains why he split up star duo

Golf News

Jim Furyk explains why he split up star duo

By Martin Inglis27 September, 2018
Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Jim Furyk Jordan Spieth Patrick Reed Justin Thomas Tiger Woods
Spieth Reed

Jim Furyk has explained the reason behind splitting up star pairing Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth for the opening session of the Ryder Cup.

Despite playing in just two matches each, making their debut at Gleneagles in 2014, Reed and Spieth are the USA’s most successful Ryder Cup pairing off all-time – combining for five points from their seven matches.

But in tomorrow’s fourballs, Spieth has been partnered with Justin Thomas, while Reed will team up with 14-time major champion Tiger Woods.

• Did Thomas Bjorn hit out at Brexit during the Opening Ceremony?

• Caddie Connelly relives Kaymer's 'balls of steel' at Medinah

“I think you saw those guys together a lot with Tiger as a vice-captain [at the 2016 Ryder Cup and 2017 Presidents Cup] and you also saw them in practice this week,” he explained.

“Tiger and Patrick have chemistry, good knowledge of each other’s games and that helped a significant amount.

Spieth Jt

“They have different styles as well. Patrick's a guy that really enjoys that moment and enjoys that big stage, and Tiger's the one that brings it. We thought it would be a good pair.”

So what of the other pair – Spieth and Thomas? Furyk said that decision-making process was aided by their close friendship with one another.

• How much a day at the 2018 Ryder Cup will cost you

• The most glam photos from the Ryder Cup Gala Dinner

“I think the closeness and the number of rounds that they have played together was always going to help.

“I think there are some other signs between their two games; different styles and different ball flights. There are a lot of reasons why I think they match up, but the fact that they are good friends, have that bond and have played a lot of golf together, it’s key as well.”

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2018

Related Articles - Jim Furyk

Related Articles - Jordan Spieth

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Golf News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Fantasy Five to pick
Spectator hit by Brooks Koepka loses sight in eye
Do a good deed; win a golf break to Mauritius
Ryder Cup: In defence of Patrick Reed
#Moliwood wake up in bed together after Ryder Cup win...

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow