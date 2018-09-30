Jim Furyk explains why he split up star duo

Jim Furyk has explained the reason behind splitting up star pairing Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth for the opening session of the Ryder Cup.



Despite playing in just two matches each, making their debut at Gleneagles in 2014, Reed and Spieth are the USA’s most successful Ryder Cup pairing off all-time – combining for five points from their seven matches.

But in tomorrow’s fourballs, Spieth has been partnered with Justin Thomas, while Reed will team up with 14-time major champion Tiger Woods.



“I think you saw those guys together a lot with Tiger as a vice-captain [at the 2016 Ryder Cup and 2017 Presidents Cup] and you also saw them in practice this week,” he explained.

“Tiger and Patrick have chemistry, good knowledge of each other’s games and that helped a significant amount.

“They have different styles as well. Patrick's a guy that really enjoys that moment and enjoys that big stage, and Tiger's the one that brings it. We thought it would be a good pair.”

So what of the other pair – Spieth and Thomas? Furyk said that decision-making process was aided by their close friendship with one another.

“I think the closeness and the number of rounds that they have played together was always going to help.

“I think there are some other signs between their two games; different styles and different ball flights. There are a lot of reasons why I think they match up, but the fact that they are good friends, have that bond and have played a lot of golf together, it’s key as well.”