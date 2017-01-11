Jim Furyk named US Ryder Cup captain

• Jim Furyk has been confirmed as the next US Ryder Cup captain

• The 46-year-old saw off Fred Couples to get the nod for 2018

• The American played in every Ryder Cup from 1997 to 2014

Jim Furyk has been confirmed as USA’s captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup – and immediately named Davis Love III as an assistant.

The 46-year-old Pennsylvanian was the unanimous choice of the US Ryder Cup Task Force, who met last month, and he edged out Fred Couples and Steve Stricker to get the nod.

“This is such an honour” – Jim Furyk

“This is such an honour – I’m actually a little overwhelmed,” said Furyk. “It’s no secret it’s been one of the favourite events of my entire career and, in my opinion, the Ryder Cup embodies everything that is special about golf.”

Furyk, a 17-time PGA Tour winner including the 2003 US Open, played in every Ryder Cup from 1997 to 2014 before an injury setback in 2016 meant he was only named as one of Davis Love III’s vice-captains (above) for the match at Hazeltine.

And Furyk repaid Love by immediately by naming him as a vice-captain for the 2018 match – and paid a glowing tribute to his leadership and friendship.

“I knew in my heart that Davis Love was the best person to lead the team in 2016,” he added. “He’s going to be a very tough act to follow.

“He’s a good friend, someone I’ve admired and looked up to throughout the years and someone that every young professional can model themselves on.

“So to have him by my side, with his advice and experience, will be priceless for me.”

Jim Furyk’s nine Ryder Cup appearances is eclipsed in American Ryder Cup history only by Phil Mickelson with 11, but he has been on the winning side just twice in an era of European dominance.

He also has the unwanted tag – along with Mickelson – of having the most individual losses in Ryder Cup history at 20. His total record reads 10-20-4.

But all that will surely be forgotten if the American leads his side to glory at Le Golf National in what would be the first US Ryder Cup win on European soil for 25 years.

