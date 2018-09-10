Jim Furyk names final US Ryder Cup wild card

It’s done. The US Ryder Cup team is complete.



After naming the first three of his four wild cards last Tuesday, American captain Jim Furyk has today finalised his 12-man team for this month’s match at Le Golf National in Paris with one final pick.

Welcome to Team USA, Tony Finau. The 28-year-old got the nod after finishing in a tie for eighth in the weather-hit BMW Championship at Aronimink.



Finau brings the number of rookies on the US team to three, following Justin Thomas who qualified automatically and Bryson DeChambeau who was picked last week.

The Utah-born golfer has enjoyed a solid season on the PGA Tour. Whilst he has failed to add to his win tally, he has three runner-up finishes to his credit, at the Safeway Open, Genesis Open and The Northern Trust. All in, he has 17 top 25s from his 23 starts.

He also finished in the top ten in the first three majors of the season, has banked over $5m in earnings and currently sits 17th on the Official World Golf Ranking.



Finau brings huge firepower to the US side. He currently ranks third on the PGA Tour this season in Driving Distance, averaging 316.3 yards off the tee. He is one of four players from the US Ryder Cup team in the top ten of that category.

Interestingly, the Ryder Cup will be Finau’s first senior US national team appearance. He represented the States in two editions of the Junior Ryder Cup, in 2004 and 2006.