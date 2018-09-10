search
Jim Furyk names final US Ryder Cup wild card

Jim Furyk names final US Ryder Cup wild card

By bunkered.co.uk10 September, 2018
Tony Finau Ryder Cup 2018 Ryder Cup Jim Furyk Team USA PGA Tour Xander Schauffele BMW Championship Aronimink Golf Club OWGR
Ryder Cup Trophy 160818

It’s done. The US Ryder Cup team is complete.

After naming the first three of his four wild cards last Tuesday, American captain Jim Furyk has today finalised his 12-man team for this month’s match at Le Golf National in Paris with one final pick.

Welcome to Team USA, Tony Finau. The 28-year-old got the nod after finishing in a tie for eighth in the weather-hit BMW Championship at Aronimink.

• A detailed look at the 2018 US Ryder Cup team

• Thomas Pieters recalls "hostile" atmosphere at last Ryder Cup

Finau brings the number of rookies on the US team to three, following Justin Thomas who qualified automatically and Bryson DeChambeau who was picked last week.

Tony Finau

The Utah-born golfer has enjoyed a solid season on the PGA Tour. Whilst he has failed to add to his win tally, he has three runner-up finishes to his credit, at the Safeway Open, Genesis Open and The Northern Trust. All in, he has 17 top 25s from his 23 starts.

He also finished in the top ten in the first three majors of the season, has banked over $5m in earnings and currently sits 17th on the Official World Golf Ranking.

• OPINION: Thomas Bjorn has rolled the dice... and unnecessarily so

• OPINION: Why the Ryder Cup needs a "Matt Wallace Rule"

Finau brings huge firepower to the US side. He currently ranks third on the PGA Tour this season in Driving Distance, averaging 316.3 yards off the tee. He is one of four players from the US Ryder Cup team in the top ten of that category.

Interestingly, the Ryder Cup will be Finau’s first senior US national team appearance. He represented the States in two editions of the Junior Ryder Cup, in 2004 and 2006.

Justin Rose becomes fourth Englishman to reach world No.1
Have Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky split?!
Jordan Spieth could be set for PGA Tour punishment
WATCH: Rory McIlroy & Co prank Ryder Cup captain Bjorn

