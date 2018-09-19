search
HomeGolf NewsJim Furyk recalls weird thing USGA once made him do

Golf News

Jim Furyk recalls weird thing USGA once made him do

By Michael McEwan19 September, 2018
Jim Furyk
Jim Furyk

The folk in charge of the United States Golf Association come in for a fair bit of stick, don’t they?

Much of that, it has to be said, they bring on themselves. Whether it’s setting up courses for their championships to be borderline unplayable or imposing contentious penalties on players, they’ve got a long and inglorious rap sheet.

So, if somebody was to tell you that they got players to get their own names engraved on the US Open trophy, would you be particularly surprised?

In a wide-ranging interview with Golf.com, Jim Furyk – who will captain the United States in next week’s Ryder Cup at Le Golf National – explained that’s exactly what they had him do after he made his major breakthrough in 2003.

Us Open Trophy

“After I won and I got the trophy, they told me it was my job to get the trophy engraved,” explained the 48-year-old, who held off Stephen Leaney to take the title at Olympia Fields.

“I thought they were kidding, but they weren’t. So I called the tour and asked them to recommend a place. I sent it to a guy in Connecticut. I think it’s changed since then, but that’s what it was like for me. They said: “Just bring it back next year with your name on it.”  

Hope he returned the trophy with a receipt!

