search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJimmy Walker and Lee Westwood in Twitter spat over backstopping

Golf News

Jimmy Walker and Lee Westwood in Twitter spat over backstopping

By bunkered.co.uk11 June, 2018
jimmy walker Lee Westwood Backstopping Twitter Michael Clayton Luke Donald PGA Tour
Jimmy Walker Lee Westwood

Forget Tyson Fury versus that other guy. The most compelling sporting fight of the weekend took place on Twitter and it revolved around one thing: backstopping.

It’s all anybody in golf has been talking about for the last few days.

It all kicked off when former European Tour former Michael Clayton tweeted footage of Ben An and John Huh ‘helping each other’, which he called  ‘a joke’.

Here’s the clip…

The root of Clayton’s disapproval was that it appeared to be an example of ‘backstopping’, a long-mooted-but-seldom-proven case of tour pros purposefully not marking their ball in order to give their playing partners a ‘safety net’ to slow down a shot with too much pace.

The video provoked a huge response, with most people agreeing with Clayton that it’s not a particularly good or sportsmanlike habit.

Former US PGA champion Jimmy Walker, however, disagreed.

Then this happened…

Twitter Thread

So that was Saturday.

Then former world No.1 and recently appointed Ryder Cup vice-captain Lee Westwood got involved...

Back came Jimmy.

Cue Lee.

Westwood's fellow Ryder Cup vice-captain Luke Donald also had his say...

Of course, Westwood couldn't resist a jokey little nibble at that.

Fun times all round!

Of course, there is only really one thing that matters in all of this - the rules. And unfortunately for Walker's case, they don't make great reading...

WATCH - Improve your chipping control

Of course, if you're a top quality, confident chipper, you really shouldn't need to overly concern yourself with things like backstopping. Watch this vid to see how you can improve your control around the greens...

Related Articles - jimmy walker

Related Articles - Lee Westwood

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Luke Donald

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Golf News

Jimmy Walker and Lee Westwood in Twitter spat over backstopping
Why NOT to bet on Dustin Johnson winning the US Open
Watch: Dustin Johnson holes out for eagle to clinch FedEx St Jude Classic
GB&I suffer 'very disappointing' Curtis Cup defeat
You can now buy a Phil Mickelson dress shirt with 'Jumpman' logo

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Keep your feet planted during the backswing
Watch
play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow