Joe LaCava paid a heckler to leave Tiger Woods alone

Tiger Woods’ caddie has revealed that he paid a heckler $25 leave the former world No.1 alone during the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational two weeks ago.

Speaking to ESPN’s ‘Golic and Wingo’ show, Joe LaCava revealed how he reimbursed a fan the price of his admission in order to get him to leave Woods alone during the final round of the World Golf Championship at Firestone Country Club in Ohio.

LaCava explained that the person in question had repeatedly heckled Woods during the round. Finally, on the 14th, LaCava decided he had heard enough.

"So he calls me a couple of names, and I go back and forth with the guy. And I said, 'Why don't you just leave?'" he explained. "And he goes, 'Well, if you give me $25 for the ticket that I bought today, I'll leave.' And I said, 'Here you go, here's $25.'"

A fan photo has since surfaced of LaCava – Woods’ caddie since 2011 – purportedly handing over cash to make the guy leave, which he did… but only after running his mouth off some more.

"I said, 'Look, pal, $25 is $25. You've got to head the other way,'" he added. "So he starts to head the other way, goes 20 yards down the line, and he calls me a certain other swear word. So I run 20 yards back the other way. We’re going face-to-face with this guy an,d all of a sudden, Tiger is looking for a yardage and I’m in it with this guy 20 yards down the line.”

Fortunately, at this point, an on-course police officer stepped in and had the fan ejected.

As for Woods? According to LaCava, he was unaffected by the whole episode.

"He didn't have a problem," added LaCava. Woods went on to finish the tournament in a tie for 31st.