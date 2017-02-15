Joe Miller fronts Long Drive World Series

• Long Drive World Series launched for world’s biggest hitters

• It features four events at iconic venues in three continents

• World Long Drive champion Joe Miller will be featuring

This March, Joe Miller will be one of eight players going head-to-head on golf’s most exciting new battleground: The Long Drive World Series.

Eight competitors, each a champion in their own right, have been hand-picked to play and will start their campaigns under the spectacular night lights of Dubai.

The World Series is made up of four events that will take place at iconic venues across three continents.

The Jumeirah Golf Estates European Tour Performance Institute in Dubai plays host to the first event on March 17 and the confirmed line-up reads like a who’s who of Long Drive.

Those on the roster include the current World, UK and European Long Drive champions, while the event will be hosted by Di Dougherty and Sarah Stirk and live streamed across the world.

“I am really excited to be competing in Dubai in the first Long Drive World Series; an amazing location with an elite field of proven winners from around the world,” said Joe Miller, reigning World Long Drive champion. “It’s going to be an exciting event and hopefully I can reign in the desert.”

With the format, there is an Open wildcard place at every event, an early exit for one person at the seeding round and the prospect of sudden-death knockouts in every round.

Each event has a significant prize fund and the ultimate aim is to win the entire World Series with league points being allocated according to where the players place at each of the four events.

After Dubai, the World Long Drive Series will arrive in the UK, with a phenomenal venue lined up to play host.

The world’s biggest hitters then travel to Asia and finally on to the USA to complete the first World Series.

The 2017 Long Drive World Series line up is:

• Joe Miller (England): Current and two-time World Long Drive champion;

• Tim Burke (USA): Two-time World Long Drive champion;

• Maurice Allen (USA): Two times European Long Drive champion;

• Lucas Dornan (UK): 2016 UK Long Drive champion;

• Ryan Steenberg (USA): 2016 World Long Drive Championship runner-up;

• Brad Pearmain (UK): 2016 Italian Long Drive Open winner;

• Ilija Djurdjevic (Serbia): 2016 Portuguese Long Drive champion;

• Emil Rosberg (Sweden): 2016 Scandinavian Long Drive champion (above).

