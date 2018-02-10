There are no results available.
Golf News

John Daly calls out 'fraud' internet auction site

By Michael McEwan10 February, 2018
John Daly

An internet auction site claims to have one of John Daly’s Claret Jug replicas to sell off to the highest bidder.

Not so, says the man himself.

Heritage Auctions has already attracted a high bid of $30,000 for what it says it is one of two replica trophies purchased by Daly following his 1995 Open Championship victory.

In its website blurb, it even moved to allay concerns over the authenticity of the auction, stating: “This is indeed the one and only Daly Claret Jug available to the collecting public.”

However, Daly has since taken to Twitter to angrily refute the claims being made by the auctioneers, calling it ‘some replica miniature fraud’.

He didn't stop there...

In spite of Daly's tweets, however, the auction remained live as off 10am (GMT) on Saturday, February 10. 

bunkered.co.uk has reached out to Heritage Auctions for a comment.

