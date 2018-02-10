John Daly calls out 'fraud' internet auction site

An internet auction site claims to have one of John Daly’s Claret Jug replicas to sell off to the highest bidder.

Not so, says the man himself.



Heritage Auctions has already attracted a high bid of $30,000 for what it says it is one of two replica trophies purchased by Daly following his 1995 Open Championship victory.

In its website blurb, it even moved to allay concerns over the authenticity of the auction, stating: “This is indeed the one and only Daly Claret Jug available to the collecting public.”

However, Daly has since taken to Twitter to angrily refute the claims being made by the auctioneers, calling it ‘some replica miniature fraud’.

He didn't stop there...

Don’t FALSE ADVERTISE...I said it 2016 & tweeting it again! You’re selling a replica 12 inch trophy...I will now and forever keep my 2 babies always! #fakeauction#replicahttps://t.co/GkPVExeOjt — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) February 10, 2018

This auction is for some 12 INCH trophy this isn’t the OPEN trophy as they are advertising to be mine...which is still in my possession — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) February 10, 2018

In spite of Daly's tweets, however, the auction remained live as off 10am (GMT) on Saturday, February 10.

bunkered.co.uk has reached out to Heritage Auctions for a comment.