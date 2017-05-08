John Daly ends 13-year win drought... and celebrates in style

John Daly ended his 13-year win drought at the Insperity Invitational – one year on from making his Champions Tour debut at the tournament.



The two-time major champion entered the final round of the event in the lead – the first time he’d held sole possession of the lead entering a final round since the 2005 WGC-American Express Championship – and held on for his first win since the 2004 Buick Invitational.

Daly shot a three-under-par 69 in the final round to win by one shot from Tommy Armour III and Kenny Perry and was fortunate that his rivals were unable to capitalise after he bogeyed the 16th and 17th holes.



That winning feeling.



Congrats to @PGA_JohnDaly on his first PGA TOUR Champions victory 🍾🍻 pic.twitter.com/pcIzpndb6q — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 7, 2017

“It’s just awesome,” said Daly, who wore American flag style trousers and was doused in champagne afterwards. “I want to let all my sponsors know that I love them and thank them for everything.

“That [the champagne shower] was great. That's what's cool about this tournament. I look at these guys, a lot of these guys – we're all friends out here. We're big competitors, but we like to have a good time.

“I look at this tour kind of an older European Tour. The guys do that in Europe as well. I've got a lot of great friends out here. We've played a lot of golf over the years together, and we love hanging out and playing golf.

“This tour, they'll go out and have a beer with you or they will go to dinner with you, and it won't just be one or two families, it will be six or seven. We all stick together. There is a lot of love and friendship on this tour."

The win came in Daly's 22nd start on the Champions Tour and, after winning a cheque for $322,500, it moves him into eighth place in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

