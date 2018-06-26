search
John Daly ignites war of words with USGA over latest WD

By Michael McEwan26 June, 2018
John Daly has hit out at the USGA after withdrawing from this week’s US Senior Open.

The two-time major champion tweeted to say that he won’t be featuring at The Broadmoor in Colorado this week after tournament officials refused his request to use a cart in view of his “deteriorating osteoarthritis”.

Daly, 52, believes he is eligible to use a cart in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which requires players to submit medical proof of a “substantial impairment”. The USGA can, however, deny that request on the grounds that it might “fundamentally alter(s) the fairness of the competition”.

In a statement, the USGA said: “Consistent with the ADA, the USGA each request for cart usage on a case-by-case basis, and can confirm John Daly followed the USGA process, which includes working with a medical consultant.

“However, his submission did not support a waiver of the walking condition. We offered Mr Daly the opportunity to provide additional information to support his request for a cart. He informed us this morning that he decided to withdraw”.

However, Daly subsequently hit back at the USGA:

