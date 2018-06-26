John Daly ignites war of words with USGA over latest WD

John Daly has hit out at the USGA after withdrawing from this week’s US Senior Open.
The two-time major champion tweeted to say that he won’t be featuring at The Broadmoor in Colorado this week after tournament officials refused his request to use a cart in view of his “deteriorating osteoarthritis”.
Unfortunately— I had to WD from the US SENIOR OPEN. The deteriorating osteoarthritis isn’t helping my rt knee. I fall under the @ADANational but @USGA turned down a cart for me this week. Just going to give the knee a rest. Don’t know what’s ahead for me. https://t.co/Bna5maK13P— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) June 25, 2018
Daly, 52, believes he is eligible to use a cart in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which requires players to submit medical proof of a “substantial impairment”. The USGA can, however, deny that request on the grounds that it might “fundamentally alter(s) the fairness of the competition”.
MORE - John Daly releases a new single and it's... interesting!
In a statement, the USGA said: “Consistent with the ADA, the USGA each request for cart usage on a case-by-case basis, and can confirm John Daly followed the USGA process, which includes working with a medical consultant.
MORE - John Daly calls out "fraud" auction site
MORE - Check out Daly's most outrageous outfits
“However, his submission did not support a waiver of the walking condition. We offered Mr Daly the opportunity to provide additional information to support his request for a cart. He informed us this morning that he decided to withdraw”.
MORE - John Daly's wildest moments in golf
However, Daly subsequently hit back at the USGA:
I’m not going to mislead the media or my fans. No “additional information” was ever requested, or it would have been provided. I “WD” bc @USGA had already made their decision after our exhaustive medical submission. Any claim to the contrary is pure fiction. https://t.co/6EfnBnkqaJ— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) June 26, 2018