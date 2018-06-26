John Daly ignites war of words with USGA over latest WD

John Daly has hit out at the USGA after withdrawing from this week’s US Senior Open.



The two-time major champion tweeted to say that he won’t be featuring at The Broadmoor in Colorado this week after tournament officials refused his request to use a cart in view of his “deteriorating osteoarthritis”.

Unfortunately— I had to WD from the US SENIOR OPEN. The deteriorating osteoarthritis isn’t helping my rt knee. I fall under the @ADANational but @USGA turned down a cart for me this week. Just going to give the knee a rest. Don’t know what’s ahead for me. https://t.co/Bna5maK13P — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) June 25, 2018

Daly, 52, believes he is eligible to use a cart in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which requires players to submit medical proof of a “substantial impairment”. The USGA can, however, deny that request on the grounds that it might “fundamentally alter(s) the fairness of the competition”.

MORE - John Daly releases a new single and it's... interesting!



In a statement, the USGA said: “Consistent with the ADA, the USGA each request for cart usage on a case-by-case basis, and can confirm John Daly followed the USGA process, which includes working with a medical consultant.

MORE - John Daly calls out "fraud" auction site

MORE - Check out Daly's most outrageous outfits

“However, his submission did not support a waiver of the walking condition. We offered Mr Daly the opportunity to provide additional information to support his request for a cart. He informed us this morning that he decided to withdraw”.



MORE - John Daly's wildest moments in golf



However, Daly subsequently hit back at the USGA: