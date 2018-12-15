search
HomeGolf NewsJohn Daly pens deal with little-known shoe brand

Gear

John Daly pens deal with little-known shoe brand

15 December, 2018
John Daly has signed a long-term agreement with Etonic, a manufacturer of golf shoes, apparel and gloves.

The two-time major winner will exclusively play and promote Etonic golf shoes and reportedly opted for the Stabilizer model after testing out a wide range of options from industry-leading brands.

“Comfort and performance are what any golfer looks for in a shoe and Etonic provides me with exactly that,” said Daly. “It's easy to tell Etonic shoes are a step above the competition.”

Etonic

“We're excited to welcome John to the team,” added John Holst, VP of sales for Etonic Golf. “He's been winning golf tournaments at the highest possible level for years, so to have him select Etonic over our competitors is quite the honour.”

With the help of Daly, Etonic has expanded its 2019 line of golf equipment, which will provide golfers with a larger, more affordable selection of golf shoes, apparel and gloves than ever before.

For more information on the brand, head to etonicgolf.com.

