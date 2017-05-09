There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsJohn Daly 'really close' to Tiger's natural ability

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

John Daly 'really close' to Tiger's natural ability

By Bunkered Golf Magazine09 May, 2017
John Daly Tiger Woods
John Daly Tiger Woods

John Daly has said he was 'really close' to Tiger Woods in comparing the pair's natural ability - but it was other aspects where Woods shone through.

Following his weekend win at the Insperity Invitational, his first professional success for 13 years, the 51-year-old appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Monday evening and was asked about how he stacked up against the 14-time major champion.

"I think we're really close on that [natural talent]," said Daly. "But his feel around the greens when he was winning all of those tournaments was better than anybody. You could almost say it was better than Nicklaus'.

"But I think Tiger was almost one, two, three, four steps ahead of me in this game. His focus and mentality is probably the strongest I've seen in a golfer and I was more of a [Arnold] Palmer, Fuzzy [Zoeller], Lee Trevino - I'm a streaky player."

Read more - 22 of John Daly's wildest moments

Related Articles - John Daly

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Rory McIlroy confirms TaylorMade switch
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PXG release revolutionary wedges
PXG

By David Cunninghame

John Daly 'really close' to Tiger's natural ability
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golfer gets LPGA invite through controversial Twitter poll
LPGA Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Henrik Stenson: How to hit out of a divot
TIPS

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

10 things you NEED to know about Joe Miller
New

By Martin Inglis

Ian Poulter gets PGA Tour card reprieve
Ian Poulter

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below