John Daly 'really close' to Tiger's natural ability

John Daly has said he was 'really close' to Tiger Woods in comparing the pair's natural ability - but it was other aspects where Woods shone through.



Following his weekend win at the Insperity Invitational, his first professional success for 13 years, the 51-year-old appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Monday evening and was asked about how he stacked up against the 14-time major champion.

"I think we're really close on that [natural talent]," said Daly. "But his feel around the greens when he was winning all of those tournaments was better than anybody. You could almost say it was better than Nicklaus'.

"But I think Tiger was almost one, two, three, four steps ahead of me in this game. His focus and mentality is probably the strongest I've seen in a golfer and I was more of a [Arnold] Palmer, Fuzzy [Zoeller], Lee Trevino - I'm a streaky player."

