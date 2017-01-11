John Daly to ‘grip & rip’ unique new driver

• John Daly signs multi-year deal with startup Vertical Groove Golf

• Two-time major winner will use the company’s conforming driver

• “I’m hitting it eight to ten yards further,” said the 50-year-old

John Daly has signed a multi-year deal to ‘grip and rip’ a driver with a difference.

The 50-year-old has signed with Vertical Groove Golf, a startup company that has produced a conforming driver with vertical grooves as opposed to the traditional horizontal.

But what does the two-time major winner think of it?

“I’m hitting this one eight to ten yards further” – John Daly

Speaking in a video on his Twitter account, he said: “I’ve been hitting this driver for about a month now. These grooves, I’m telling you right now, will help you to get 35-40% straight shots and you might hit it further.

“With all the drivers I’ve tested, I’m hitting this one eight to ten yards further.”

According to the company, vertical grooves reduce sidespin, which leads to straighter ball flight and a greater transfer of energy for longer drives.

The Vertical Groove Technology helps push shockwaves away from the shaft giving a crisp, clean response in the hands of the golfer.

It is also said to encourage more forward rotation than clubs with horizontal grooves, even when the head of the driver is slicing across the ball.

Available currently in the American market, the 450cc driver is priced at $399.99 (£329) and comes in 9.5°, 10.5° and 12° lofts with Aldila NV2K series shafts for both left and right-handed players.

