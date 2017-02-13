bunkered.co.uk
 
Home / Golf News / John Daly tosses putter in lake then WDs

John Daly tosses putter in lake then WDs

By on February 13, 2017

John Daly

JOHN DALY | CHAMPIONS TOUR

John Daly withdrew from the Allianz Championship on the PGA Champions Tour during yesterday’s final round citing a back issue, but that didn’t stop him ditching his putter.

The 50-year-old was three-over-par through seven holes and way down the field in the event and, after consecutive bogeys, decided he’d had enough.

According to Links Magazine, Daly was enduring some trouble with his sciatic nerve and, combined with some disappointing play, lobbed his putter in the lake and trundled off – adding to a long list of on-course meltdowns.

Read more -> 22 of John Daly’s wildest moments

 

 

Read more -> John Daly to grip and rip unique new driver

Daly has struggled on the senior circuit since joining the Champions Tour shortly after his 50th birthday last April.

The American has played in 17 regular season Champions Tour event but has yet to record a top ten, with a best of T11 in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

More Reading

Bookmark and Share
Related Items
Add Comment Register



Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>