Johnny Miller plays down Thomas' record-breaking 63

Justin Thomas broke Johnny Miller’s 44-year-old US Open record by shooting the lowest round in relation to par in the championship’s history – but Miller wasn’t too impressed by it.



Thomas’ third round nine-under-par 63 eclipsed Miller’s eight-under-par 63 to clinch the 1973 US Open by one at Oakmont but, speaking to GolfChannel.com, Miller likened the course set-up to that of a PGA Tour event.

‘Taking nothing away from nine-under-par – nine-under is incredible with US Open pressure,” he said. “But it isn’t a US Open course that I’m familiar with the way it was set-up.

“It’s a heck of a score – even if it was the Milwaukee Open. It looks like a PGA Tour event course set-up.



“There are 50-yard fairways. I’m not sure where the days of the 24 to 29-yard-wide fairways that we played every time went. It’s interesting to see where the USGA has gone with the US Open, being a little more friendly than in years past.”



The scoring at this year's US Open has been unlike any other. The cut fell at a record low in relation to par at one-over, while in the low 54-hole scores in US Open history, leader Brian Harman's 12-under-par total and Tommy Fleetwood, Thomas and Brooks Koepka's 11-under scores are second and tied third respectively to Rory McIlroy's 14-under total in his destruction of Congressional in 2011.

