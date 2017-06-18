There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsJohnny Miller plays down Thomas' record-breaking 63

Golf News

US OPEN

Johnny Miller plays down Thomas' record-breaking 63

By Bunkered Golf Magazine18 June, 2017
Johnny Miller Justin Thomas US Open
Johnny Miller

Justin Thomas broke Johnny Miller’s 44-year-old US Open record by shooting the lowest round in relation to par in the championship’s history – but Miller wasn’t too impressed by it.

Thomas’ third round nine-under-par 63 eclipsed Miller’s eight-under-par 63 to clinch the 1973 US Open by one at Oakmont but, speaking to GolfChannel.com, Miller likened the course set-up to that of a PGA Tour event.

‘Taking nothing away from nine-under-par – nine-under is incredible with US Open pressure,” he said. “But it isn’t a US Open course that I’m familiar with the way it was set-up.

“It’s a heck of a score – even if it was the Milwaukee Open. It looks like a PGA Tour event course set-up.

Read more - Johnny Miller criticises Rickie Fowler

“There are 50-yard fairways. I’m not sure where the days of the 24 to 29-yard-wide fairways that we played every time went. It’s interesting to see where the USGA has gone with the US Open, being a little more friendly than in years past.”

The scoring at this year's US Open has been unlike any other. The cut fell at a record low in relation to par at one-over, while in the low 54-hole scores in US Open history, leader Brian Harman's 12-under-par total and Tommy Fleetwood, Thomas and Brooks Koepka's 11-under scores are second and tied third respectively to Rory McIlroy's 14-under total in his destruction of Congressional in 2011.

Related Articles - Johnny Miller

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - US Open

Golf News

Tommy Fleetwood pursues 'life-changing' win
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Johnny Miller plays down Thomas' record-breaking 63
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN Justin Thomas makes US Open history
Justin Thomas

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy calls out Steve Elkington after 'bored' remark
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN Jon Rahm has full blown tantrum en route to missed cut
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a Pro-Am place at the Scottish Open with Hilton
Competitions

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN 10 things you need to know about the US Open
US Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN Can you name the last 40 US Open champions?
Quiz

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Norman warns of further injury troubles for Rory & Co.
Greg Norman

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below