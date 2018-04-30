Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Joint PGA-LPGA event "just a matter of time" says tour chief

By Michael McEwan30 April, 2018
It has been rumoured for a while but it now appears as though a mixed team event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and LPGA is closer than ever.

Speaking to the Golf Channelon the final day of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans – contested by two-man teams of male pros – PGA Tour commissioned Jay Monahan said that he would like to see the format replicated in an event comprising male and female players, adding that it was “just a matter of time” before it happens.

“We’re very interested in getting the men and women together inside the ropes in the same week and in the same competition,” said Monahan said. “I think that’s something you’ll see in the future. It’s just a matter of time. That’s really exciting and interesting.”

This came just days after Monahan’s LPGA equivalent Mike Whan told the Golf Channel that his tour would welcome such an opportunity.

“We still have significant interest in developing joint events,” he said. “We have a team made up of representatives from both organisations who are vetting different approaches.

“Personally, I don’t care if it’s a full-field official event, some kind of mixed team, or a limited-number, made-for-TV event – as any/all would create significant fan, media, and player interest/excitement.”

It is thought that aligning the two tours’ ‘Tournament of Champions’ events in January might be a possible option.

Meanwhile, the European Tour will this week see men and women compete on equal terms at the GolfSixes event at Centurion Club.

