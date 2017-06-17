There are no results available.
Jon Rahm has full blown tantrum en route to missed cut

Golf News

US OPEN

Jon Rahm has full blown tantrum en route to missed cut

By Bunkered Golf Magazine17 June, 2017
Jon Rahm US Open
Jon Rahm1

Six of the world's top ten players failed to make the cut at the US Open. Last year's leading amateur Jon Rahm was one of them.

Touted heavily before the event as one of the favourites, Rahm entered his second round off the back of a four-over-par 76 and knew he needed some birdies on the board to make it to the weekend.

They didn't come. The Spaniard, who won the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year, was level par after 13 holes and, with time running out, frustration completely got the better of him on the par-5 14th after playing a poor shot out of the greenside bunker.

It got worse. From the resulting shot, he threw and kicked his wedge before slamming it to the floor again.

Rahm went onto bogey the hole but bounced back with a birdie at the next before finishing par-bogey-par to close on one-over-par 73 and a five-over-par total.


