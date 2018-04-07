Jon Rahm in the mix, aware of Spanish history

Jon Rahm is hoping to make it a win-win for Spain at Augusta National.

The world No.3 fired a bogey-free seven-under 65 that included five birdies and an eagle to finish the day on eight-under.

The 23-year-old only turned pro two years ago but has enjoyed a fast-rise in the world of golf and is poised for a Spanish charge on Sunday at Augusta National.

“I was playing really food golf on the first two days but not scoring,” said Rahm. “Today I kept my confidence and was able to hit more fairways and hole some putts. I got a little lucky today but there’s not been much difference from today and the first two days.”

Rahm, who spoke passionately about the Spanish history at Augusta National, eagled the eighth and stole a rare birdie at No.10. He then holed a superb putt at the short 16th and birdied 17 to throw his name up the leaderboard.

“It was a good birdie at 16,” he said. “I didn’t think it was getting there but to make that one really made a difference.”

Regarding the conditions, Rahm said it was tough but felt he coped brilliantly.

“Shooting seven-under here is like shooting 15 under elsewhere on the PGA Tour.”